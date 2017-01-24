Jan 24 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 120 percent to 170 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (18.6 million yuan)

* Says cost down and increased interest income as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qx6ba0

