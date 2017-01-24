Jan 24 Dahu Aquaculture Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 147 percent to 196 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (2.6 million yuan)

* Says increased sales in core business and cost reduction as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dx2JWU

