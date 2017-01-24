Jan 24 Xinjiang Guannong Fruit and Antler Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 80 percent to percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (131.1 million yuan)

* Says sluggish in core business as main reason for the forecast

