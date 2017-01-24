Jan 24 Liuzhou Liangmianzhen Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net profit at 22 million yuan to 26 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 173.3 million yuan year ago

* Says cost reduction, profit in unit and gain from equity investment as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2e5CkS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)