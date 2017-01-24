Jan 24 Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd

* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 750-800 million yuan ($109.36-116.65 million)in 2016 versus net profit of 103.6 million yuan year ago

* Says its unit plans to invest 225 million yuan to set up insurance firm with partners

