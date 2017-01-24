Jan 24 Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 197.08 percent to 296.11 percent, or to be 60 million yuan to 80 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (20.2 million yuan)

* Says cost reduction and performance in new energy car business as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AEUypv

