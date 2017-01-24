Jan 24 Guangdong Vtr Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 45 percent to 65 percent, or to be 104.2 million yuan to 118.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 71.8 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired firms is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/8nuYTb

