Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 24 Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 1.9 percent to 6.9 percent, or to be 118.8 million yuan to 124.6 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 116.6 million yuan
* The reason is sustainable business growth
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HQNEJr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)