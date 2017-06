Jan 24 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd

* Says shareholder Systex Solutions signs agreement to sell its entire 14.16 percent stake in the company at 54 yuan per share for 794.7 million yuan ($115.92 million)

* Says its share trade to resume on Jan 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kosq5n; bit.ly/2kohVz9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8555 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)