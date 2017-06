Jan 24 British asset manager Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life Plc, appointed Deborah Gilshan as governance and stewardship director to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment team.

Gilshan joins from RPMI Railpen, where she is head of sustainable ownership.

Gilshan will join in May and report to Euan Stirling, head of stewardship & ESG investment, Standard Life Investments said. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)