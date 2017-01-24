UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 24 Anhui Lucky Health Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 102 percent to 131 percent, or to be 82.5 million yuan to 94.3 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 40.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NMTw7z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources