CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
Jan 25 XDC IndustriesShenzhenLimited
* Says it plans to issue up to 20 million shares at 14.37 yuan a share to raise 287.4 million yuan ($41.92 million) for its Shenzhen IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kqFhUA ($1 = 6.8555 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner