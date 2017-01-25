CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
Jan 25 Winner Information Technology Co Inc
* Says it plans to issue up to 25 million shares at 8.12 yuan a share to raise 203 million yuan ($29.61 million) for its Shenzhen IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jc5Vzz
($1 = 6.8555 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner