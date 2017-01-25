Jan 25 LG Household & Healthcare Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell 4.5 million shares of Coca-Cola Beverage Company, a nonalcoholic drinks and beverages firm, for 74.25 billion won

* Says it will hold 90 percent stake(4.5 million shares) in Coca-Cola Beverage Company after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/H2bjN5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)