UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 Shenzhen MTC Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use 20 million yuan to set up a wholly owned investment management subsidiary in Shenzhen, which will launch a cultural and media industrial investment fund worth 5 billion yuan as fund manager
* Says co will use 20 million yuan to set up another wholly owned investment management subsidiary in Shenzhen, which will launch a high-end manufacturing industrial investment fund worth 3 billion yuan as fund manager
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fr80W7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources