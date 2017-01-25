Jan 25 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 135 percent to 165 percent, or to be 83.3 million yuan to 93.9 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 35.4 million yuan

* The reasons are increased independent product sales and enhanced market promotion

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fNPGcF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)