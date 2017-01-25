Jan 25 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 150 million yuan to 160 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 280 million yuan to 320 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 315.5 million yuan

* Comments that lowered income and products prices are the main reasons for the forecast

