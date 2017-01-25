UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 Shanghai Challenge Textile :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 5 million yuan to 15 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 15 million yuan to 30 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 102.3 million yuan
* Comments that gain on selling software company and government subsidy are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XGtiSU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources