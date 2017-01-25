Jan 25 Shanghai Challenge Textile :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 5 million yuan to 15 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 15 million yuan to 30 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 102.3 million yuan

* Comments that gain on selling software company and government subsidy are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XGtiSU

