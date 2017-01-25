UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 Ningbo Sunlight Electrical Appliance :
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 28 million yuan to 30 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 27 million yuan to 29.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 4.3 million yuan
* Comments that decreased sales is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/A1FFAH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources