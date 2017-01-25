CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
Jan 25 WUS Printed Circuit Kunshan :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 2,066.9 percent to 2,608.6 percent, or to be 120 million yuan to 150 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 60 million yuan to 90 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 5.5 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales in Q4 and VAT refund are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oeCTGn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner