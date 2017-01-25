CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
Jan 25 Sichuan Xunyou Network Technology Co Ltd
* Says it gets board approval to acquire 13.4 percent stake in chengdu company for 217.08 million yuan ($31.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kqeV9s
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner