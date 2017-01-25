Jan 25 Heren Health Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 10.2 percent, or to be 51.7 million yuan to 57 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 51.7 million yuan

* The reason is sustainable main business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XvEOtB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)