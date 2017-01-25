Jan 25 Sinosun Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 40 percent to 60 percent, or to be 16.7 million yuan to 25.0 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 41.6 million yuan

* The main reason is increased sales of electronic payment system

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/a2vu2q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)