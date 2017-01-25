Jan 25 Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says the co entered into agreement with DIC Corp to form business and capital alliance

* Says two entities will cooperate on joint development of materials of printed wiring board and electronics products, as well as improvement of cost control at overseas plants

* Says the co plans to issue 1.3 million shares and to distribute 4.3 million shares of its treasury common stock to DIC Corp via private placement for 24.87 billion yen

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund investment and M& A

* Says DIC Corp will raise stake in the co to 19.5 percent, up from 0 percent, after the private placement

* Says DIC Corp will become the top shareholder of the co, to replace KK KOWA

* Says effective date on Feb. 10

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gFmPH0; goo.gl/DUxH0y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)