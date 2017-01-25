Jan 25 Henan Yicheng New Energy Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 200 percent to 230 percent, or to be 19.2 million yuan to 21.1 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 6.4 million yuan

* The main reason is increased income from new projects

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/f4LtJ2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)