CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
Jan 25 Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 6 million yuan to 12 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2015 (7 million yuan)
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 43.2 million yuan to 33.2 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of construction project, as well as improved business performance in Q4 in the company and subsidiaries are is the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Hfow9E
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner