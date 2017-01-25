Jan 25 Sichuan Langsha Holding Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 12.5 million yuan to 18.5 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 20.7 million yuan

* Comments that sales increase is the main reason for the forecast

