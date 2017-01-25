Jan 25 Feitian Technologies Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 91.8 million yuan to 128.5 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 183.6 million yuan

* The reasons are increased staff salary and decreased financing income

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t825kJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)