UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 Sichuan Datong Gas Development Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 52 million yuan to 59 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 14.1 million yuan
* Comments that the increased operation and administration expenses in subsidiary, as well as increased financing expense are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UTD7ve
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources