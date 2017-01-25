UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 Tianjin Quanyechang (Group) Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 70 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 5.1 million yuan
* Comments that sales decrease is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/qI9Hl5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources