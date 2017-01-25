Jan 25 Guangxi Future Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY2016 net loss to be 22 million yuan to 32 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY2015 was 5.1 million yuan

* Says that asset restructuring and increased cost in unit as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YtPF3D

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)