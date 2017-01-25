CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
Jan 25 Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co Ltd
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 75-95 percent at 500-557 million yuan ($72.68-$80.97 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jYiZMX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8791 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner