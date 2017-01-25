Jan 25 Jiangsu Yitong High-tech Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 10.5 percent to 36.1 percent, or to be 7.5 million yuan to 10.5 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 11.7 million yuan

* The reason is slow business implementation due to market competition

