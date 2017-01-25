Jan 25 Anhui Deli Household Glass Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 62 percent stake of Beijing based technology firm for 1.1 billion yuan ($159.89 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 300.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kryqOU; bit.ly/2khxv03

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8797 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)