Jan 25 Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber and Plastic Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 72.1 percent, or to be 151 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 87.7 million yuan

* Comments that increased income due to R& D and decreased materials prices are the main reasons for the forecast

