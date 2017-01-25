Jan 25 Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere :

* Sees net loss for FY 2016 down 8.7 percent to 31.5 percent, or to be 950 million yuan to 1.15 billion yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 874.4 million yuan

* Comments the increased costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hO4f4T

