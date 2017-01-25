Jan 25 Xinjiang Sayram Modern Agriculture Co Ltd

* Says it expects net loss to widen to about 520 million yuan ($75.58 million) in 2016 from 109.7 million yuan year ago

* Says it faces risks of implementing delisting risk warning as it expects to record net losses for second straight year in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2khi3Rw; bit.ly/2krGKOE

($1 = 6.8805 Chinese yuan renminbi)