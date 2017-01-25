CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
Jan 25 China United Network Communications Ltd
* Says it expects net profit to fall about 95 percent y/y in 2016 versus net profit of 3.5 billion yuan ($508.68 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2k2fdCT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner