Jan 25 Steyr Motors Corp :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 46 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 193.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of crude oil engine and lithium carbonate business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G6YT7K

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)