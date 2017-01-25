Jan 25 XiAn Minsheng Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 550 million yuan to 650 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 42.5 million yuan

* Comments the acquisition is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Tn6rEq

