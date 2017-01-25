Jan 25 Hebei Huijin Electromechanical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to decrease by 6.3 percent to 28.8 percent, or to be 38 million to 50 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 53.4 million yuan

* Says that increased expense is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fvOKJQ

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)