Jan 25 Sichuan Troy Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 107.9 million to 137.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 98.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NhH0wK

