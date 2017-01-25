Jan 25 Beijing E-techstar Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 99.85 percent stake in Liaoning company for 1.8 billion yuan ($261.67 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 574.35 million yuan in share private placement to help fund acquisition

($1 = 6.8790 Chinese yuan renminbi)