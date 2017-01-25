CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
Jan 25 Nsfocus Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 121 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Feb 7
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jYE7ma
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner