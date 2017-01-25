CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
Jan 25 Shanghai Potevio Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net loss to widen to about 240-260 million yuan from 95.1 million yuan ($13.82 million) year ago
* Says it faces risks of implementing delisting risk warning as it expects to record net losses for second straight year in 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jQPdYy; bit.ly/2jQPdYy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner