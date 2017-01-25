Jan 25 Shanghai Potevio Co Ltd

* Says it expects 2016 net loss to widen to about 240-260 million yuan from 95.1 million yuan ($13.82 million) year ago

* Says it faces risks of implementing delisting risk warning as it expects to record net losses for second straight year in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jQPdYy; bit.ly/2jQPdYy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)