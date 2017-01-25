Jan 25 Shenzhen Dvision Video Communications Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 189 percent to 219 percent, or to be 28.94 million to 31.94 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 10 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QuQtyT

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)