CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
Jan 25 Shenzhen Infogem Technologies Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 6.91 percent to 20.61 percent, or to be 78 million to 88 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 72.96 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MI7gkh
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.