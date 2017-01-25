CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
Jan 25 Shenzhen Anche Technologies Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 7.8 percent to 19.6 percent, or to be 45.5 million yuan to 50.5 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 42.2 million yuan
* The reason is expanded business scale
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uunMUw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.