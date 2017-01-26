Jan 26 Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 67.8 million yuan to 76.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 84.8 million yuan

* Comments that impacting from pharmaceutical industry policy changes, as well as the increased financing expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xGL7ZP

