Jan 26 Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 51 percent to 71 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 59.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased operating income from real estate and construction business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/n0I6wf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)